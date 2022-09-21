Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises approximately 4.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $21,711,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $14,986,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $12,894,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LNC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 1,552,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
