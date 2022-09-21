Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $39.30

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.30, but opened at $38.16. Kenon shares last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 51 shares.

Kenon Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

