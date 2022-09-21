Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $39.30

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.30, but opened at $38.16. Kenon shares last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

Kenon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

