Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

KTCC opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

