Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $667,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.40% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,141. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

