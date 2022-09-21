Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,221,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.62. 29,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.