KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Biogen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.12. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $304.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.