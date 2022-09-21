KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 220,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $117.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

