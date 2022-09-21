KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.6 %

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 179,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,276. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

