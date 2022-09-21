KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. 576,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,577. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

