KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 905,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

