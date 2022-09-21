KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.32. 42,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,131. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

