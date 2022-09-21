Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

