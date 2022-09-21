Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Down 6.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 22,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 7,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNCRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Konecranes from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.00 ($30.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Konecranes from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

