Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 368859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KKPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

