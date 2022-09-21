Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 368859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KKPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.