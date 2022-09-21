Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Up 18.2%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 889,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 324,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Kootenay Silver Stock Up 22.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$48.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.33.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.