Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Koppers accounts for approximately 1.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.33% of Koppers worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Koppers by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,049. The company has a market capitalization of $458.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.