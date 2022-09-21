Kryptomon Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $51,247.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s genesis date was May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryptomon’s official website is kryptomon.co. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.

Kryptomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

