La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in August

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of LFDJF opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

