Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.7% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,584. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.52 and its 200-day moving average is $473.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

