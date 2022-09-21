Lamden Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $36,867.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

