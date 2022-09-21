Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
