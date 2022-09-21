Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

