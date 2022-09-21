Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 0.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

KEY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,618. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.