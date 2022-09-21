Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 853 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SRLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,269. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

