Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 6.29%.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
