Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Legal & General Group

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

