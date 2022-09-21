Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 219,022 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

