Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,685 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. 10,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,707. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

