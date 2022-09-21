Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.15.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,135. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

