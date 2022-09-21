Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $103,878.30 and $20.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00150587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00278586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00731450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

