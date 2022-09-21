Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.48. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 10,851 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $273,145.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,900 shares of company stock worth $1,384,061 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

