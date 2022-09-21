LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $185.53. 381,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,023. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.