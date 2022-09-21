LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,294. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.