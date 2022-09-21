LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,294. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
