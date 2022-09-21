Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,860.31

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $126,860.31 and $45.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,266.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.