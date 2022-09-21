Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.