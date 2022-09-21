Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

