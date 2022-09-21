Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.84 billion and $521.87 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $53.93 or 0.00277733 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002496 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $827.21 or 0.04260050 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029706 BTC.

Coinerr (ERR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,219,019 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.