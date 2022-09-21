Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Update

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 15,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

LYV stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. 21,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,500 shares of company stock worth $14,365,830. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

