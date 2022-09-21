Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.63). 5,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.65).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of £86.81 million and a P/E ratio of 403.85.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

