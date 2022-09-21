Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.83

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.83 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 48.31 ($0.58). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.81 ($0.58), with a volume of 496,273,800 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.16 billion and a PE ratio of 806.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

