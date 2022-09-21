Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Locaweb Servicos de Internet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

