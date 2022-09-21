Loopring (LRC) One Day Volume Hits $73.59 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $386.90 million and approximately $73.59 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

