LuaSwap (LUA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,819.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $4,819.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,443.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00063858 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

