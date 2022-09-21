M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $911.57

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.57 ($11.01) and traded as low as GBX 814 ($9.84). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.00), with a volume of 26,935 shares.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 815.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 910.90. The company has a market cap of £449.67 million and a P/E ratio of 505.52.

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About M.P. Evans Group

In related news, insider Michael Sherwin purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

