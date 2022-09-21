Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Price Performance
Mannatech stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $43.10.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
