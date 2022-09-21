ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter worth about $74,737,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,262,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,321,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $23,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 275.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after buying an additional 203,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.