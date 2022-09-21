Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 15103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

