Maro (MARO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,369.00

Maro (MARO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Maro has a market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $99,369.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Profile

Maro’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

