MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Price Performance

MSMKF stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Get MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. alerts:

About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

(Get Rating)

See Also

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.