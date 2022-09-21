Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 17.80 Per Share

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 652.55 ($7.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 671.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of £333.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3,350.00. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 624 ($7.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($10.97).

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.72) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Further Reading

