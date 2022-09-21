Mdex Market Capitalization Tops $56.70 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Mdex has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00546170 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00899285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,532,830 coins. Mdex’s official website is mdex.com/#. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

