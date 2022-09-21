Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,205 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,393. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

